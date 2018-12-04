Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG) Stake Raised by Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. owned about 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,515,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 499,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,290,000 after buying an additional 279,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,124,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,927,000 after buying an additional 894,696 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 294,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after buying an additional 75,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 197,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter.

HCSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 price objective on Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.55%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 5,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $219,793.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,793.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dino D. Ottaviano sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.98, for a total value of $32,886.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,701 shares of company stock valued at $347,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

