HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €52.84 ($61.45).

ETR HLE opened at €37.38 ($43.47) on Monday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a twelve month low of €39.08 ($45.44) and a twelve month high of €59.10 ($68.72).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

