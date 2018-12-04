Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) CFO Sells $1,901,166.60 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,901,166.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.92. 1,905,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,470. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.56 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Henry Schein from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $104,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 57.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

