Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,655 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 429.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,860,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,068,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999,613 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.2% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,969,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,283 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 44.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,752,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,145,000 after buying an additional 4,848,200 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $72,322,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $34,489,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,971 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HPE stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

