Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.51-1.61 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 2019 guidance to $0.33-0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. 17,859,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,393,653. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $13.99 and a 52 week high of $19.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.43.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,409,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,971 over the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

