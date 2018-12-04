Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33-0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.51-1.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.43.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,859,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,393,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

In related news, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,630,406.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,406.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antonio F. Neri sold 82,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,409,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 664,319 shares of company stock valued at $10,978,971. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/hewlett-packard-enterprise-hpe-updates-q1-earnings-guidance.html.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.