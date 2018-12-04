Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their underperform rating on shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $18.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $287.44 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.56. Hibbett Sports has a 12-month low of $14.86 and a 12-month high of $29.60.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.56 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 14.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 28.2% in the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 182,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 146,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after buying an additional 33,332 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 6,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 33,951 shares in the last quarter.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

