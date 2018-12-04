HM Payson & Co. Has $262,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 842 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $63,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at $417,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.34.
NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.
Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.
About Cognizant Technology Solutions
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.
