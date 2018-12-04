HM Payson & Co. Has $262,000 Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,045 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,770 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 81,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 27,037 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

In related news, insider Gajakarnan Vibushanan Kandiah sold 665 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $51,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Patrick Lennox sold 842 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $63,318.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,555 shares in the company, valued at $417,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,773 shares of company stock worth $929,282 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.98 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.34.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 9.07%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/hm-payson-co-has-262000-position-in-cognizant-technology-solutions-corp-ctsh.html.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.