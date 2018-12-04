HM Payson & Co. Sells 160 Shares of WP Carey Inc (WPC)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its position in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,053,000 after purchasing an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,564,000 after purchasing an additional 119,652 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,596,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 45.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,512,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,263,000 after purchasing an additional 474,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 0.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,076,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. 32.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WP Carey stock opened at $68.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.58. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $71.64.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.47 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 39.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $59.00 to $66.25 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.08.

In related news, Director Jean Hoysradt acquired 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $148,879.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $599,076.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.08 per share, for a total transaction of $254,408.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest diversified net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,186 net lease properties covering approximately 133 million square feet.

