Holowesko Partners Ltd. Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Holowesko Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,226,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 8.6% of Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Holowesko Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $117,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 292,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,350,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 37.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 432,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,750,000 after buying an additional 118,262 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $35,146,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $54.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.85%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 350,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

