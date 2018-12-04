Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management

Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. Columbia Partners L.L.C. Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 76.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,559,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,445,000 after acquiring an additional 674,377 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,840,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,296,521 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,439,000 after acquiring an additional 574,501 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 70.6% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $203,200,000 after acquiring an additional 505,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1,011.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 518,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after acquiring an additional 471,934 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on HON. HSBC cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “positive” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,783.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON stock opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.30 and a 1 year high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

