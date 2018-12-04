Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 155.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 267.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock opened at $148.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.30 and a 12 month high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HON shares. Citigroup set a $186.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

In related news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,944,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,783.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $4,061,434.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,099. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/honeywell-international-inc-hon-shares-bought-by-honkamp-krueger-financial-services-inc.html.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.