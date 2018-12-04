Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Acquires New Stake in Halliburton (HAL)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,544 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,159.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Sun Life Financial INC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1,170.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 2,375 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $57.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $51.00 price target on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.24.

In related news, insider James S. Brown sold 15,989 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $648,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,210 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $43,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

