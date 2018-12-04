Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (ECL)

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $107,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 487.7% in the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $139,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $201,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.47.

Ecolab stock opened at $159.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $125.74 and a one year high of $162.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 10.99%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie S. Biller sold 2,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total value of $450,884.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,421 shares of company stock valued at $14,848,343. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

