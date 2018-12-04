Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Invests $116,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stock

Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 542.6% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8,770.0% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 52.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.08.

NYSE APD opened at $166.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.44 and a twelve month high of $175.17.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.06%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,429,271.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. Invests $116,000 in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD) Stock” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/honkamp-krueger-financial-services-inc-invests-116000-in-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd-stock.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, electronics and performance materials, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including metals, glass, chemical processing, electronics, energy production and refining, food processing, metallurgical, medical, and general manufacturing.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.