Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 17,510 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $12,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 40.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.91 per share, with a total value of $391,748.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,472,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,439,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $62,469.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 357,000 shares of company stock worth $49,370,717. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $141.79 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52-week low of $122.11 and a 52-week high of $157.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54. The business had revenue of $907.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.15 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

