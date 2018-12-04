Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $12.73 Million Position in Cerner Co. (CERN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,563 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in Cerner by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Cerner by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cerner by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $285,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,327,629.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Zane M. Burke sold 283,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total transaction of $18,055,763.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 59,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,791,443.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919,678 shares of company stock worth $57,136,166 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CERN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Cerner to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Cerner stock opened at $58.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $50.91 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). Cerner had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

