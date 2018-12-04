HSBC Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (HLE)

HSBC set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA (ETR:HLE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLE. Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €53.51 ($62.22).

ETR HLE opened at €38.60 ($44.88) on Friday. HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA has a one year low of €39.08 ($45.44) and a one year high of €59.10 ($68.72).

HELLA GMBH & CO KGAA Company Profile

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

