Hshare Achieves Market Capitalization of $98.46 Million (HSR)

Hshare (CURRENCY:HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Hshare has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $7.23 million worth of Hshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hshare coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, Binance and Allcoin. Over the last week, Hshare has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00013060 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00085976 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000543 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Hshare

Hshare (HSR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Hshare’s total supply is 43,529,732 coins. Hshare’s official Twitter account is @Mkt_Hcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hshare is /r/h_cash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hshare’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling Hshare

Hshare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Coinnest, Allcoin, HitBTC, EXX, OKEx, ACX, Huobi, Gate.io, Bithumb, Cryptopia, Binance, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

