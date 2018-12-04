Huazhu Group (HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $33.91

Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.73, but opened at $33.91. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $32.83, with a volume of 61554 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huazhu Group from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $402.97 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 3,911.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 4,066.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the second quarter worth about $218,000. 43.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/huazhu-group-htht-shares-gap-up-to-33-91.html.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.