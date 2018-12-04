Hub Group (HUBG) Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $56.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $933.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $125,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,904.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 12,002.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 657,607 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,913.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 570,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 556,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,420,000 after purchasing an additional 455,514 shares during the last quarter. 1060 Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 219.2% in the third quarter. 1060 Capital LLC now owns 498,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 342,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mode and Hub. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

