HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $43,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 500,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,513,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 25,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.01, for a total transaction of $3,725,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,250,829.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,000 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,005 shares of company stock worth $16,828,519 in the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $139.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.15 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $131.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.65 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Summit Insights reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HubSpot from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/hubspot-inc-hubs-shares-sold-by-loomis-sayles-co-l-p.html.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, sales productivity, CRM, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.