Hunt Mining (HMX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.12

Hunt Mining Corp (CVE:HMX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 5000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Hunt Mining (CVE:HMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The consumer goods maker reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hunt Mining Company Profile (CVE:HMX)

Hunt Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for mineral properties in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and base metal deposits. Its principal properties include the La Josefina project located to the northwest of the city of Rio Gallegos, in the Santa Cruz province; Mina Martha project located in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina; La Valenciana project located on the central-north area of the Santa Cruz Province, Argentina; Bajo Pobré property located to the south of the town of Las Heras; and El Gateado property located in the north-central part of Santa Cruz province.

