Huntsman Co. (HUN) Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,663,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807,709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.38% of Huntsman worth $154,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Huntsman by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,399,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,110,000 after acquiring an additional 314,967 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,528,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,036 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,562,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,151,000 after purchasing an additional 848,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,340,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,419,000 after purchasing an additional 175,052 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,593,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David M. Stryker acquired 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $27,627.10. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 122,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,647,460.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $497,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,956,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,631,345.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,782 shares of company stock valued at $731,992. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 target price on Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Friday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Huntsman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.27.

Shares of HUN opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.21%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

