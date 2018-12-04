Huntsman Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntsman in a note issued to investors on Sunday, December 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price objective on Huntsman and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Nomura cut their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $20.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.69. Huntsman has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $36.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $114,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $152,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rohit Aggarwal sold 7,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $172,043.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $161,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,964.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 35,782 shares of company stock worth $731,992 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.21%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

