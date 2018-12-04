i3 Verticals Inc (IIIV) Expected to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for i3 Verticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 30th. DA Davidson analyst P. Heckmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $592.47 million and a P/E ratio of 40.79. i3 Verticals has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $5,294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 103.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 583,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,407,000 after buying an additional 296,281 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $3,885,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $3,619,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter worth $3,369,000. 25.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

