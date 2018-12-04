iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, December 7th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

IBDM stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $24.90.

