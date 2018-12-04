Iconomi Reaches One Day Volume of $1,682.00 (ICN)

Iconomi (CURRENCY:ICN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Iconomi has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and approximately $1,682.00 worth of Iconomi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Iconomi has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Iconomi token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00004308 BTC on exchanges including Kraken, Livecoin, IDEX and Tux Exchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.02236762 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00151541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00187209 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.48 or 0.10644189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Iconomi launched on August 25th, 2016. Iconomi’s total supply is 98,930,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Iconomi is /r/iconomi. Iconomi’s official Twitter account is @iconominet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Iconomi’s official message board is medium.com/iconominet. The official website for Iconomi is www.iconomi.net.

Iconomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Liqui, Bitsane, Kraken, Binance, Livecoin, Mercatox, IDEX, Tux Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconomi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconomi using one of the exchanges listed above.

