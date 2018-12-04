IHS Markit (INFO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on IHS Markit in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit stock opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. IHS Markit has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $55.99.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.05 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 14.57%. IHS Markit’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IHS Markit will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5,788.6% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.