Immune Design (IMDZ) Given a $8.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

“Valuation and risks to price target achievement. We reiterate our Buy rating and $7.75 price target. Our valuation is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model, which allows us to flex multiple assumptions affecting a drug’s potential commercial profile. We believe upside potential exists as the company explores additional tumor indications for G100, as well as potential Immune Design Corp. December 3, 2018 H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO. EQUITY RESEARCH 2contribution from pipeline development.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Get Immune Design alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immune Design from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immune Design in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Immune Design from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Immune Design currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.19.

Immune Design stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Immune Design has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $5.05.

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Immune Design had a negative net margin of 2,409.84% and a negative return on equity of 43.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immune Design will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Immune Design during the second quarter valued at $318,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Immune Design by 10.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after acquiring an additional 204,171 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Immune Design by 132.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 447,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 254,696 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immune Design during the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immune Design during the second quarter valued at $2,024,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immune Design Company Profile

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Further Reading: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.