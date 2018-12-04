Incodium Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (INCO)

Incodium (CURRENCY:INCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. During the last week, Incodium has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One Incodium token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and BitMart. Incodium has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $4,693.00 worth of Incodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.02301810 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00140726 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00193342 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.48 or 0.10294494 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Incodium

Incodium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Incodium is medium.com/@incodiummate. The official website for Incodium is incodium.io. Incodium’s official Twitter account is @Incodium_Daniel.

Incodium Token Trading

Incodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

