Independent Research Reiterates “€113.00” Price Target for Siemens (SIE)

Independent Research set a €113.00 ($131.40) price target on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on Siemens and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Societe Generale set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on Siemens and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €126.45 ($147.03).

Get Siemens alerts:

FRA SIE opened at €104.04 ($120.98) on Friday. Siemens has a 1-year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1-year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

About Siemens

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators for gas or steam power plants, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation, and oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.