Inditex SA (ITX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Inditex SA (BME:ITX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €31.24 ($36.32).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITX shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Inditex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.30 ($35.23) price objective on shares of Inditex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Get Inditex alerts:

Inditex has a 12-month low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($42.91).

About Inditex

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Inditex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inditex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.