Informa (INF) PT Lowered to GBX 930

Informa (LON:INF) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from GBX 955 ($12.48) to GBX 930 ($12.15) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Informa to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Informa from GBX 803 ($10.49) to GBX 812 ($10.61) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 870.67 ($11.38).

Shares of INF traded down GBX 19.40 ($0.25) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 694 ($9.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,403,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,000. Informa has a 1 year low of GBX 624.50 ($8.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 773 ($10.10).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

