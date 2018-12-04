Ingenta (ING) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Ingenta (LON:ING) have trended very positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ingenta earned a media sentiment score of 3.14 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ING traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 94.50 ($1.23). 6,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,271. Ingenta has a 12 month low of GBX 113 ($1.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 225.03 ($2.94).

About Ingenta

Ingenta plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Ingenta Commercial Products, Ingenta Content Products, Publishers Communication Group (PCG), and Ingenta Advertising segments.

