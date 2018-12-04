Ink Protocol (XNK) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $61,798.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. In the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene, Bibox and COSS. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.61 million and $61,798.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,949,269 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network, CoinBene, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

