Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INNT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 6939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Several research firms have weighed in on INNT. ValuEngine raised Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 target price on Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovate Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th.

Get Innovate Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. On average, analysts forecast that Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INNT. Hillview Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 15,264.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,997 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $150,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovate Biopharmaceuticals by 110.8% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (INNT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.21” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/innovate-biopharmaceuticals-innt-hits-new-52-week-low-at-2-21.html.

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INNT)

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INN-202 that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease. It also develops INN-108, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; INN-217 for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and microbiome; and INN-289 to treat crohn's disease.

Further Reading: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.