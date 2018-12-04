InPay (INPAY) Trading Up 22.2% Over Last Week

InPay (CURRENCY:INPAY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. InPay has a market capitalization of $290,539.00 and $0.00 worth of InPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InPay token can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, InPay has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00025244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.02279060 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00154681 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00192848 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.76 or 0.10665789 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000117 BTC.

InPay Profile

InPay’s genesis date was April 14th, 2017. InPay’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. InPay’s official Twitter account is @InPay_Team. InPay’s official website is inpay.tech.

Buying and Selling InPay

InPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Tidex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

