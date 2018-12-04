InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $65,641.00 and approximately $730.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, InsaneCoin has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.02159901 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007641 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007631 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000290 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000789 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001802 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00001798 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 23,061,897 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InsaneCoin is insane.network.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

