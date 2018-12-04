Insider Buying: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $131,847.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ANF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. 3,448,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,590. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. William Blair cut Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/insider-buying-abercrombie-fitch-co-anf-director-buys-2000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.