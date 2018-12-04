Insider Buying: Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Director Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Director Kerrii B. Anderson bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.72 per share, with a total value of $39,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,686 shares in the company, valued at $131,847.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
ANF traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. 3,448,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,852,590. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.51.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Abercrombie & Fitch’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s payout ratio is 123.08%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Zacks Investment Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. William Blair cut Abercrombie & Fitch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine cut Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.94.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000.
About Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, intimates, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brand names.
Read More: Institutional Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.