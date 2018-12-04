Insider Buying: Nickel One Resources Inc (NNN) Insider Acquires 901,000 Shares of Stock

Nickel One Resources Inc (CVE:NNN) insider Blair Lawrence Naughty bought 901,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,030.00.

Blair Lawrence Naughty also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Blair Lawrence Naughty bought 698,000 shares of Nickel One Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,940.00.

CVE NNN opened at C$0.03 on Tuesday. Nickel One Resources Inc has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

About Nickel One Resources

Nickel One Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, platinum, palladium, and gold metals. It holds interests in the Manitouwadge property, which consists of 71 mining claims totaling 1,099 claim units covering an area of approximately 17,584 hectares located in the areas of Bigrock Lake and Olga Lake, Thunder Bay Mining Division, Ontario; and Lantinen Koillismaa project situated in North-central Finland.

