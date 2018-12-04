Insider Selling: Bovis Homes Group plc (BVS) Insider Sells 15,616 Shares of Stock

Bovis Homes Group plc (LON:BVS) insider Greg Fitzgerald sold 15,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 892 ($11.66), for a total transaction of £139,294.72 ($182,013.22).

LON BVS opened at GBX 866.80 ($11.33) on Tuesday. Bovis Homes Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 826 ($10.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,222 ($15.97).

Bovis Homes Group (LON:BVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported GBX 36.10 ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a GBX 64 ($0.84) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from Bovis Homes Group’s previous dividend of $32.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BVS shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,054 ($13.77) target price (up previously from GBX 1,025 ($13.39)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,205 ($15.75) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.97) price target (up previously from GBX 1,275 ($16.66)) on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price target on shares of Bovis Homes Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,226.30 ($16.02).

Bovis Homes Group Company Profile

Bovis Homes Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to six-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2017, it had a consented land bank of 17,096 plots. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in West Malling, the United Kingdom.

