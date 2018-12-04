Insider Selling: Carbonite Inc (CARB) CEO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB) CEO Mohamad Ali sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $113,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carbonite stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. Carbonite Inc has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.03 million, a PE ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Carbonite had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $79.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carbonite Inc will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. MED lowered Carbonite from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbonite from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Carbonite from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Carbonite by 22.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,759,000 after buying an additional 417,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carbonite by 30.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,866,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,531,000 after buying an additional 435,554 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Carbonite by 0.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,680,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carbonite by 7.7% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,484,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,802,000 after buying an additional 106,638 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Carbonite by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,595,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

