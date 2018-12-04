Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) insider Jason Douglas Waugh sold 8,500 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.98, for a total value of C$25,330.00.

Jason Douglas Waugh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 15th, Jason Douglas Waugh sold 26,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.92, for a total value of C$101,920.00.

Shares of CEU traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.03. The company had a trading volume of 438,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of C$2.91 and a 52 week high of C$6.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

CEU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities raised CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CES Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.53.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

