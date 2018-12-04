Insider Selling: Digi International Inc. (DGII) Director Sells 2,380 Shares of Stock

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Director Ahmed Nawaz sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $28,345.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,923.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ahmed Nawaz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 4th, Ahmed Nawaz sold 13,300 shares of Digi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $151,620.00.

On Wednesday, November 28th, Ahmed Nawaz sold 7,213 shares of Digi International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $84,680.62.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. 98,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,506. The firm has a market cap of $325.23 million, a PE ratio of 221.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.41. Digi International Inc. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $14.70.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $65.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.90 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Digi International in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Lake Street Capital set a $16.00 price objective on Digi International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 58.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 8.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at $1,219,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digi International in the second quarter valued at $1,674,000. Institutional investors own 81.70% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

