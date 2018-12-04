Insider Selling: Meritor Inc (MTOR) CEO Sells 242,358 Shares of Stock

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 242,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $3,894,693.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MTOR traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,847,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Meritor Inc has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $29.54. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Meritor alerts:

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritor Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 559.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Meritor in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meritor in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Meritor from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/insider-selling-meritor-inc-mtor-ceo-sells-242358-shares-of-stock.html.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Industrial; and Aftermarket & Trailer.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.