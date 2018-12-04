Insider Selling: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells 7,185 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 7,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $61,216.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 95,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,711. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $251.06 million, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 46.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 23,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.7% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 407,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 93,352 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 80.5% in the second quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 254,503 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 68.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 139,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 56,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 81.6% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/insider-selling-oaktree-strategic-income-co-ocsi-major-shareholder-sells-7185-shares-of-stock.html.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.