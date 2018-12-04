Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (RMD) Insider Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider Richard Mchale sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $200,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,440.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

RMD opened at $113.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.57 and a 52 week high of $116.64.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $588.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.66 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ResMed from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 245.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 144.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $148,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at $167,000. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

