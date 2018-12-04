Insider Selling: Roku Inc (ROKU) SVP Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total transaction of $1,497,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ROKU traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.78. 4,277,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,866,110. Roku Inc has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 3.31.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at $283,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $604,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Roku by 57.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roku to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Insider Selling: Roku Inc (ROKU) SVP Sells 36,000 Shares of Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/04/insider-selling-roku-inc-roku-svp-sells-36000-shares-of-stock.html.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.