Insider Selling: SurModics, Inc. (SRDX) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $296,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SurModics stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,818. SurModics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $808.97 million, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 75.74 and a beta of 0.90.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $23.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SurModics, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SurModics by 13.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,261,000 after acquiring an additional 251,990 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SurModics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,506,000 after acquiring an additional 69,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SurModics by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,366,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SurModics by 1.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 644,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,463 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in SurModics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 387,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research increased their price target on SurModics to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded SurModics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of SurModics in a report on Monday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on SurModics to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

